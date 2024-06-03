Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early birds snapped up freebies and special offers at the official opening of the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

While the new store in the former Argos unit opened on May 20, a grand opening celebration took place on Saturday with Mayor Geoff Watson cutting the ribbon.

Members of staff were on hand to greet the first 100 customers through the doors with a £20 gift voucher, followed by a free goody bag worth £25 for the next 100 groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations continued throughout the day, with free hot drinks and family favourites including a DJ and balloon modeller.

Mayor Geoff Watson officially opens the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

The 11,000 sq ft store employs a team of 15.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to open the new Go Outdoors in Alnwick.