Customers snap up freebies and special offers at official opening of Go Outdoors in Alnwick
While the new store in the former Argos unit opened on May 20, a grand opening celebration took place on Saturday with Mayor Geoff Watson cutting the ribbon.
Members of staff were on hand to greet the first 100 customers through the doors with a £20 gift voucher, followed by a free goody bag worth £25 for the next 100 groups.
The celebrations continued throughout the day, with free hot drinks and family favourites including a DJ and balloon modeller.
The 11,000 sq ft store employs a team of 15.
Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to open the new Go Outdoors in Alnwick.
“We have had a brilliant couple of years at Go and this expansion is the outcome of that success.”
