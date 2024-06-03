Customers snap up freebies and special offers at official opening of Go Outdoors in Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Early birds snapped up freebies and special offers at the official opening of the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

While the new store in the former Argos unit opened on May 20, a grand opening celebration took place on Saturday with Mayor Geoff Watson cutting the ribbon.

Members of staff were on hand to greet the first 100 customers through the doors with a £20 gift voucher, followed by a free goody bag worth £25 for the next 100 groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The celebrations continued throughout the day, with free hot drinks and family favourites including a DJ and balloon modeller.

Mayor Geoff Watson officially opens the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.Mayor Geoff Watson officially opens the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.
Mayor Geoff Watson officially opens the new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

The 11,000 sq ft store employs a team of 15.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to open the new Go Outdoors in Alnwick.

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at Go and this expansion is the outcome of that success.”

Related topics:AlnwickArgos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.