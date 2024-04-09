Customers in shock as Morpeth restaurant YASU closes for good

Former customers of a restaurant in Morpeth have shared their disappointment after it announced that it has permanently closed.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
YASU in Oldgate, which served authentic Greek cuisine, revealed the sad news on its Facebook page.

Its statement said: “Unfortunately, we have closed the restaurant.

“All future bookings are cancelled. We have endeavoured to contact everyone in the diary and apologise for any inconvenience.

Morpeth restaurant YASU has closed for good. Picture by Google.Morpeth restaurant YASU has closed for good. Picture by Google.
Morpeth restaurant YASU has closed for good. Picture by Google.

“Thank you for all of your support.”

A number of comments have been made on this Facebook post, including by Margaret Turvey who said: “So sorry to hear this. We loved your food.

Tony Horsley said: “Sorry to hear that, we had a fantastic night on Valentine’s.

“Thank you so much for the experience. I wish you every success in your new venture whatever it is and wherever it takes you. The food we had was amazing. Good luck for the future.”

Julie Danskin said: “So very sorry to hear this. You have been our favourite restaurant for years.”

