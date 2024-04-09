Customers in shock as Morpeth restaurant YASU closes for good
YASU in Oldgate, which served authentic Greek cuisine, revealed the sad news on its Facebook page.
Its statement said: “Unfortunately, we have closed the restaurant.
“All future bookings are cancelled. We have endeavoured to contact everyone in the diary and apologise for any inconvenience.
“Thank you for all of your support.”
A number of comments have been made on this Facebook post, including by Margaret Turvey who said: “So sorry to hear this. We loved your food.
Tony Horsley said: “Sorry to hear that, we had a fantastic night on Valentine’s.
“Thank you so much for the experience. I wish you every success in your new venture whatever it is and wherever it takes you. The food we had was amazing. Good luck for the future.”
Julie Danskin said: “So very sorry to hear this. You have been our favourite restaurant for years.”