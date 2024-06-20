Cresswell Towers Holiday Park manager achieves top marks
Alex Pearson, 36, moved to the Northumberland holiday park as a general manager in 2022 and began a two year apprenticeship programme.
He has now achieved a distinction grade in operations management and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.
Seven members of Alex’s team are currently on apprenticeships, and in January, Alex joined the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) apprenticeship panel as a panel member, representing the hospitality industry in policy discussions and promoting apprenticeships as both a route into employment and a means to gain further experience.
Alex said: “I’m really pleased to have completed my Level 5 operations management qualification. Apprenticeships are an invaluable way to develop your skillset, and it’s fantastic to be able to apply my learning directly into my role. I would recommend an apprenticeship in the hospitality sector to anyone and I am proud to see my team working to amplify their talents too.”
Paul Stevenson, apprenticeships principal at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re committed to nurturing talent and giving our teams opportunities to learn and develop, and we’re really proud of Alex. He’s shown fantastic development since studying for this qualification, and he’s a great example for his team of how they can develop their skills and grow their careers with us.”
Parkdean Resorts employs more than 190 people in peak season in the county, and between them – Cresswell Towers, Church Point, in Newbiggin, and Sandy Bay in Ashington – welcomed almost 50,000 holidaymakers last year, a 3% increase on 2022 bookings.
