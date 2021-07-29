Creativity, fun and variety: Why working in the hospitality industry is rewarding
There is a fundamental need for food, drink and a roof over our heads ... that’s why there is always a need for the hospitality industry and its staff.
One of the UK’s largest hospitality job sites, caterer.com, lists career progression, creativity, fun and variety as just some of the reasons to take up a role in the sector.
Working in hospitality also provides the opportunity to make a living in many different places including bars, hotels, resorts and restaurants.
A Government briefing paper released in March revealed the hospitality industry has seen high take-up of UK Government business support schemes, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and business loans.
Targeted support schemes to help the sector - such as Eat Out to Help Out - have also been launched by the Government during the pandemic, alongside a series of small business grants.
Do you work in hospitality and are you looking to hire new staff?