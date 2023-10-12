Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transped, the logistics division of Blyth Harbour Commission, collected nine pallets of breakfast cereal and toiletries for the charity and Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage delivered the goods for free.

Peter Malone, of Blyth Foodbank, said: “Sadly, we are busier than ever, caused by the cost of living rises, so the continued support of local businesses like Transped and Moody Logistics is very welcome.”

The food bank covers Blyth and Seaton Valley, and distributed 363 parcels last month.

Lee Roden of Moody Logistics delivers breakfast cereal and toiletries to Blyth Foodbank volunteers Wendy Hogg and Maureen Kelly. (Photo by Moody Logistics)

Jonathan Donnelly, operations coordinator at Transped, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Moody Logistics. It is a great example of two great Northumberland companies working together to benefit the community.”