Cramlington transport company and Blyth logistics firm join forces with Blyth Foodbank donation
Transped, the logistics division of Blyth Harbour Commission, collected nine pallets of breakfast cereal and toiletries for the charity and Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage delivered the goods for free.
Peter Malone, of Blyth Foodbank, said: “Sadly, we are busier than ever, caused by the cost of living rises, so the continued support of local businesses like Transped and Moody Logistics is very welcome.”
The food bank covers Blyth and Seaton Valley, and distributed 363 parcels last month.
Jonathan Donnelly, operations coordinator at Transped, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Moody Logistics. It is a great example of two great Northumberland companies working together to benefit the community.”
Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, added: “We are more than happy to support the volunteers at Blyth Foodbank that provide such an important service to both families and individuals who are struggling to afford food.”