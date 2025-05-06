Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cramlington company has been recognised in The King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Transmission Dynamics are one of six businesses in the North East and 197 around the country to receive an award.

Its award is in recognition of its innovative work in the rail industry, notably its groundbreaking technology solution designed for the advanced monitoring of critical railway infrastructure.

It detects impacts and anomalies instantly and uses AI-driven analytics to help rail operators predict and prevent faults before they lead to severe incidents and cause disruption.

Transmission Dynamics.

Jarek Rosinski, executive chairman and founder of Transmission Dynamics said: “We are incredibly proud to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise.

"It’s a reflection of our team’s relentless drive to innovate and solve real-world problems. This award not only recognises the impact of PANDAS-V® on rail safety and reliability, but it also shines a light on the talent and ambition here in the North East. It’s a great moment for our people and our region.”

Other recipients in the North East were John King Chains, Elfab, Kinewell Energy, ZIGUP and Shared Interest Society.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports said: “There are some exceptional businesses from the North East recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise: from Kinewell Energy’s advanced efforts to combat climate change to ZIGUP’s work supporting disadvantaged groups access skilled careers.

“I wish the winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in the North East and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – The King’s representatives in each county – will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special Royal reception event.