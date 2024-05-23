Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland solar panel installation firm has won a top prize at a regional awards event.

SCJ Renewables, based in Cramlington, won in the ‘large scale project of the year’ category at the North East Energy Efficiency Awards for its work installing 6,000 solar panels at the Greencroft Two bottling facility in County Durham.

Sean McIntyre, managing director of SCJ Renewables, said: “The team and I are delighted to be taking home this award, beating out industry-leading organisations to cap off a truly exceptional year for us.

“Our success is entirely down to the work of our team. Projects like Greencroft Two do not happen without their skills and determination.

SCJ Renewables founders Christopher Lyall, Sean McIntyre, and Jordan Wilson at the 2024 North East Energy Efficiency Awards. (Photo by SCJ Renewables)

“I am very proud to see them recognised for their efforts and for the exceptional standard that we have put in place on every project we work on.”