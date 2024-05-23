Cramlington solar panel firm SCJ Renewables wins at North East Energy Efficiency Awards
SCJ Renewables, based in Cramlington, won in the ‘large scale project of the year’ category at the North East Energy Efficiency Awards for its work installing 6,000 solar panels at the Greencroft Two bottling facility in County Durham.
Sean McIntyre, managing director of SCJ Renewables, said: “The team and I are delighted to be taking home this award, beating out industry-leading organisations to cap off a truly exceptional year for us.
“Our success is entirely down to the work of our team. Projects like Greencroft Two do not happen without their skills and determination.
“I am very proud to see them recognised for their efforts and for the exceptional standard that we have put in place on every project we work on.”
The firm, founded in 2018, was also highly commended in the awards’ ‘PV installer of the year’ category.
