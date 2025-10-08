A Cramlington aesthetics salon has become the winner of two prestigious beauty awards.

On September 20 in an awards ceremony in Sunderland, Pauline Stephenson Aesthetics was named Best Home Salon in the North East and second-place winner at the GB Beauty Awards/UK Hair Awards and North East Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

Both awards celebrate the best talent, creativity, and innovation across the beauty and hair industry.

Business owner, Pauline Stephenson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recognised at this level. Winning is a testament to my passion, creativity, and dedication to delivering exceptional service for my clients every single day.”

Pauline Stephenson with her beauty awards.

Pauline strives to help clients feel confident about their appearance by offering cosmetic blemish removals, a service which is no longer available on the NHS, as well as cutting edge cold plasma skin cell renewal treatments.

Pauline is also currently busy supporting Cramlington town council in raising funds to provide defibrillators on all the housing estates in the town.