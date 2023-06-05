The family-run Cramlington firm has been accredited by axle and suspension system manufacturer BPW.

It says the accreditation has helped it to secure a major regional fleet operator as a customer, working on its long-term maintenance programme involving trailer axles.

Gavin Cape, Healthline Commercials’ engineering director, said: “We are proud to join BPW’s national network of service providers and this accreditation is testament to our commitment to delivering a professional quality service.

Accredited BPW technicians Matt Davis and Paul Woodall with Gavin Cape (centre) at Heathline Commercials.

“BPW is Europe’s leading manufacturer of axles and suspension systems so it is no surprise that we are already benefiting from the partnership in terms of gaining new business.”