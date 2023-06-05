Cramlington repair and service centre Healthline Commercials accredited by axle and suspension manufacturer BPW
The family-run Cramlington firm has been accredited by axle and suspension system manufacturer BPW.
It says the accreditation has helped it to secure a major regional fleet operator as a customer, working on its long-term maintenance programme involving trailer axles.
Gavin Cape, Healthline Commercials’ engineering director, said: “We are proud to join BPW’s national network of service providers and this accreditation is testament to our commitment to delivering a professional quality service.
“BPW is Europe’s leading manufacturer of axles and suspension systems so it is no surprise that we are already benefiting from the partnership in terms of gaining new business.”
In order to secure the accreditation two Healthline Commercials technicians underwent product specific training, and BPW assessed its workshop to confirm that it is correctly equipped. They will continue to monitor the workshop with regular audits.