News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Cramlington repair and service centre Healthline Commercials accredited by axle and suspension manufacturer BPW

Commercial vehicle repair firm Healthline Commercials says it is already bringing in new customers following its accreditation as a service centre for an axle and suspension manufacturer.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

The family-run Cramlington firm has been accredited by axle and suspension system manufacturer BPW.

It says the accreditation has helped it to secure a major regional fleet operator as a customer, working on its long-term maintenance programme involving trailer axles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gavin Cape, Healthline Commercials’ engineering director, said: “We are proud to join BPW’s national network of service providers and this accreditation is testament to our commitment to delivering a professional quality service.

Accredited BPW technicians Matt Davis and Paul Woodall with Gavin Cape (centre) at Heathline Commercials.Accredited BPW technicians Matt Davis and Paul Woodall with Gavin Cape (centre) at Heathline Commercials.
Accredited BPW technicians Matt Davis and Paul Woodall with Gavin Cape (centre) at Heathline Commercials.
Most Popular

“BPW is Europe’s leading manufacturer of axles and suspension systems so it is no surprise that we are already benefiting from the partnership in terms of gaining new business.”

In order to secure the accreditation two Healthline Commercials technicians underwent product specific training, and BPW assessed its workshop to confirm that it is correctly equipped. They will continue to monitor the workshop with regular audits.

Related topics:CramlingtonEurope