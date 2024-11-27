Cramlington pub unveils new children's play area

Popular Northumberland pub, Willow Farm, has unveiled its new and improved indoor play area for children.

Situated at Northumberland Business Park, Cramlington, the Farmhouse Inns pub welcomed customers back on Monday 25th November to see the six-figure investment.

Nathan Morris, general manager at Willow Farm, said: "We have listened to customer feedback and are delighted to be able to enhance our play offering for children. “We hope our young visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”

Andy and Steph from Frisk radio opened the new play area.

The child area, for 'little ones' aged between three and eight.

The toddler area, for 'littlest ones' aged between nought and two.

