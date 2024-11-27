Situated at Northumberland Business Park, Cramlington, the Farmhouse Inns pub welcomed customers back on Monday 25th November to see the six-figure investment.
Cramlington pub unveils new children's play area
By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
Popular Northumberland pub, Willow Farm, has unveiled its new and improved indoor play area for children.
