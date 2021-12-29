Cramlington packaging firm makes £1,000 donation to learning disabilities charity

Coveris Cramlington and Ability Sports & Social (North East) representatives alongside Mayor, Loraine De Simone.

Having reached an impressive, combined total of 1,500 days LTI (lost time incident) free at its two facilities, Coveris Cramlington employees were awarded £1,000 to donate to a local charity as part of the company’s Lost Time Incident Reward Policy.

Recognising their valuable work in the community, Coveris Cramlington employees nominated Ability Sports and Social (North East) to receive the £1,000 charitable donation.

With twin facilities at Admiral Business Park and Nelson Park Industrial Estate, Coveris Cramlington is the company’s flagship site in the north of England for manufacturing self-

adhesive labels for leading brands and retailers.

The company places significant emphasis on health and safety in the workplace and empowers colleagues to make a difference within the local community with initiatives such as the Lost Time Incident Reward Policy.

Andy Hedley, Coveris Cramlington’s site manager, said: “The safety of our people, sites and products is a priority and this is reflected in Coveris Cramlington’s achievement in reaching a total of 1,500 days LTI free by our two facilities.

"Our Admiral and Colbourne teams who reached 500 days and 1,000 days LTI free respectively, can be very proud of reaching these milestones, and we are delighted to celebrate with a donation to support the valuable work of local charity Ability Sports and Social (North East), nominated by our employees.”

Ability Sports and Social (North East) supports young adults with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling and independent lives and to influence positive change in society’s perception of people with learning disabilities. The £1,000 donation contributes to investment in new sports equipment and hiring specialist instructors for its activities.

Mr Hedley, together with CPS coordinator Sean Wood and operations coordinator (Admiral) Peter Coulson recently attended a training session alongside Cramlington Mayor, Loraine De Simone, to present the donation and meet some of the participants.

Coveris recently announced the completion of a two-year transformational project at its Cramlington facility.