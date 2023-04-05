News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington packaging company with international sites Reproflex3 appoints new CFO

Flexible and corrugated packaging company Reproflex3 has appointed a new chief financial officer.

By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST

Brendan Regan, with 25 years of finance experience, has joined the Cramlington firm after a career working for holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts and a series of small and medium businesses.

Andrew Hewitson, Reproflex3 group CEO, said: “Brendan completes the last in a series of strategic appointments to build what I believe is a formidable leadership team.

“This is an exciting time for the business and we are looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Brendan Regan, the new CFO of Reproflex3.Brendan Regan, the new CFO of Reproflex3.
Brendan added: “I am looking forward to using my expertise in corporate finance as the group continues its expansion trajectory through acquisition and organic growth.

“To do that successfully, it is important that consistent financial disciplines are deployed across the company globally and underpinned by an efficient group-wide reporting structure to enable fast and effective decision making.”

The Cramlington-headquartered firm employs 80 pre-press specialists and has sites in the UAE, India, and New Zealand.

