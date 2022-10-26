Ian Clifford has been appointed as chairman and non-executive of the board, while chartered accountant Catherine Earl will take up the role of strategic finance director.

Clifford joins from Axiom Engineering, where he remains as a non-executive director.

He told the News Post Leader: “Quanta has a fantastic reputation in the energy industry and is perfectly placed to support the UK’s energy security strategy and help the sector become cleaner and greener in its drive towards net zero.

Ian Clifford and Catherine Earl have joined the Cramlington-based firm Quanta EPC.

“I am looking forward to supporting the team and its clients through the energy transition and beyond.”

Earl has worked for several energy supply chain companies over the last decade and is now responsible for the financial management of Quanta.

She said: “I am passionate about the North East region and Quanta is a fantastic North East success story.

“The company has been providing engineering excellence for more than 30 years and, as well as strong private equity backing, boasts an extremely talented and committed team.

“It is great to now be part of this team and I am looking forward to helping Quanta continue its inspirational growth journey.”

The company has received a multi-million-pound private equity investment to increase its presence in the hydrogen, carbon capture and offshore wind markets.