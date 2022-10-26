News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cramlington oil and gas engineering firm Quanta EPC hires two senior executives

Cramlington-based oil and gas engineering firm Quanta EPC has made two senior appointments.

By Craig Buchan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:20pm

Ian Clifford has been appointed as chairman and non-executive of the board, while chartered accountant Catherine Earl will take up the role of strategic finance director.

Clifford joins from Axiom Engineering, where he remains as a non-executive director.

He told the News Post Leader: “Quanta has a fantastic reputation in the energy industry and is perfectly placed to support the UK’s energy security strategy and help the sector become cleaner and greener in its drive towards net zero.

Ian Clifford and Catherine Earl have joined the Cramlington-based firm Quanta EPC.

Most Popular

“I am looking forward to supporting the team and its clients through the energy transition and beyond.”

Earl has worked for several energy supply chain companies over the last decade and is now responsible for the financial management of Quanta.

She said: “I am passionate about the North East region and Quanta is a fantastic North East success story.

“The company has been providing engineering excellence for more than 30 years and, as well as strong private equity backing, boasts an extremely talented and committed team.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“It is great to now be part of this team and I am looking forward to helping Quanta continue its inspirational growth journey.”

The company has received a multi-million-pound private equity investment to increase its presence in the hydrogen, carbon capture and offshore wind markets.

CEO Nick Oates said: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome Ian and Catherine to the senior management team at Quanta EPC.”

Read More
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan loses her job as Transport Secretary
CramlingtonNorth East