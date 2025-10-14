Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) welcomed Emma Foody, MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, to its base in Blyth.

Emma met with NIFCA Chair Amelia Henderson and Chief Officer Mark Southerton to learn more about the Authority’s work in protecting marine habitats and supporting the local fishing community.

The visit focused on the management of the region’s important lobster fishery, highlighting how shellfish permit returns and biometric data collection at sea and onshore is helping to monitor stock health and harvest rates.

Emma also learned about initiatives such as NIFCA’s pioneering V-notching scheme, which supports the sustainability of local lobster populations.

The visit also highlighted the Authority’s compliance and enforcement work, including inspections at sea and from shore, and recent investments in new equipment to boost the organisation’s monitoring and research capabilities.

On a national level, the conversation touched on the challenges facing the inshore fishing sector, including the spatial pressures from offshore developments, consultations on bottom-towed fishing gear, and NIFCA’s role in the work of the Inshore Small-Scale Fisheries (ISSF) consortium, which is looking at the drivers behind the gradual decline of small-scale fisheries.

Ms Foody was briefed on the Fair Funding Review which could mean changes to DEFRA funding for the Authority from 2026, its role in Marine Protected Area management, and adaptive approaches to trawling which includes a pioneering gear trial designed to reduce fishing impacts on the seabed.

She said: “It was great to see first-hand how NIFCA balances protecting our marine environment with supporting the livelihoods of our local fishing communities.

"I will be raising the importance of recognising and safeguarding key fishing grounds, as well as ensuring IFCAs are properly supported to continue their essential work.”

NIFCA Chair Amelia Henderson added: “We were very pleased to host Emma Foody MP and to share the breadth of work we do.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss current initiatives, challenges in the sector, and our unwavering commitment to protect marine habitats while working closely with the local fishing industry. We look forward to working with Ms Foody and other partners moving forward.”