Miller UK, which makes attachments for earthmoving vehicles made by JCB, CAT, and others, won the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year (over £25 million) award.

Katherine Rowell, marketing manager at Miller, said today: “We are delighted to have secured this award and be recognized as a manufacturing powerhouse in the North East.

“The award is true testimony to the company’s ongoing commitment to be at the very forefront in driving innovation, safety, and quality standards in the multiple sectors that we operate in.

From the left, Lucy Ross-Knight, Katherine Rowell, Phil Alan and Mark Bracknall at the award presentation.

“We were greatly impressed by the calibre of companies at the awards and would like to congratulate the winners of the evening and all businesses and individuals that were shortlisted.”

The company was founded in 1978 by current chairman Keith Miller and now sells products internationally.

Miller has grown its global sales and increased the size of its workforce over the last year.

They beat out Sterling Pharma Solutions and Made for Trade to win the award.

Mark Bracknall, managing director at the sponsor of the category Theo James Recruitment, said: “We were greatly impressed by Miller’s growth over the last year and the company’s focus on constantly improving its processes.

“We also commended the company for its focus on its workforce, making it a great place to work and encouraging healthy living and good well-being for all staff.”

