News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
4 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
4 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
9 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Cramlington manufacturer Miller UK wins at Made in the North East Awards

A Cramlington firm has picked up a prestigious ‘Made in the North East’ Award.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:13 GMT- 1 min read

Miller UK, which makes attachments for earthmoving vehicles made by JCB, CAT, and others, won the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year (over £25 million) award.

Katherine Rowell, marketing manager at Miller, said today: “We are delighted to have secured this award and be recognized as a manufacturing powerhouse in the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The award is true testimony to the company’s ongoing commitment to be at the very forefront in driving innovation, safety, and quality standards in the multiple sectors that we operate in.

From the left, Lucy Ross-Knight, Katherine Rowell, Phil Alan and Mark Bracknall at the award presentation.
From the left, Lucy Ross-Knight, Katherine Rowell, Phil Alan and Mark Bracknall at the award presentation.
From the left, Lucy Ross-Knight, Katherine Rowell, Phil Alan and Mark Bracknall at the award presentation.
Most Popular

“We were greatly impressed by the calibre of companies at the awards and would like to congratulate the winners of the evening and all businesses and individuals that were shortlisted.”

The company was founded in 1978 by current chairman Keith Miller and now sells products internationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miller has grown its global sales and increased the size of its workforce over the last year.

They beat out Sterling Pharma Solutions and Made for Trade to win the award.

Mark Bracknall, managing director at the sponsor of the category Theo James Recruitment, said: “We were greatly impressed by Miller’s growth over the last year and the company’s focus on constantly improving its processes.

“We also commended the company for its focus on its workforce, making it a great place to work and encouraging healthy living and good well-being for all staff.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miller will now be automatically shortlisted for a Made in the UK 2023 award.

CramlingtonMANUFACTURERJCBNorth East