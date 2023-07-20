The firm, which employs 300 people, was praised for its commitment on carbon and waste reduction, as well as proven results in time and cost savings.

Merit assembles buildings for the healthcare, bioscience, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aviation and nuclear sectors at its own facilities, meaning they arrive onsite between 75% and 95% complete, saving time.

Tony Wells, CEO of Merit, said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award and to be recognised as one of the market leaders in the construction sector.

The Merit team collecting the award. (Photo by Merit)

“This award is testament to the strength of our team at Merit, who are delivering rapid growth and true innovation, revolutionising modern construction.”

“Since 2020 we have been on an upward trajectory, as we continue to work incredibly hard to provide sustainable and innovative solutions for the industry.”