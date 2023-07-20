News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington manufacturer Merit wins prize at 2023 Construction News Awards

Cramlington manufacturing firm Merit has been named Specialist Contractor of the Year at the 2023 Construction News Awards.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST

The firm, which employs 300 people, was praised for its commitment on carbon and waste reduction, as well as proven results in time and cost savings.

Merit assembles buildings for the healthcare, bioscience, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aviation and nuclear sectors at its own facilities, meaning they arrive onsite between 75% and 95% complete, saving time.

Tony Wells, CEO of Merit, said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award and to be recognised as one of the market leaders in the construction sector.

The Merit team collecting the award. (Photo by Merit)The Merit team collecting the award. (Photo by Merit)
“This award is testament to the strength of our team at Merit, who are delivering rapid growth and true innovation, revolutionising modern construction.”

“Since 2020 we have been on an upward trajectory, as we continue to work incredibly hard to provide sustainable and innovative solutions for the industry.”

The firm is headquartered in Cramlington, and has further premises in London and Scotland.

