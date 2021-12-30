Cramlington manufacturer celebrates 25 years of UK business

Reproflex3 co-founders Trevor Lowes and Andrew Hewitson with the UK team.

Reproflex3 Ltd, based on Nelson Park Industrial Estate, provides high performance pre-press services to the global flexographic print community.

Over the past five years Reproflex3 – which operates with a core team of 90 between its sites in the UK, United Arab Emirates, India and New Zealand – has tripled its turnover and delivered into more than 20 countries worldwide.

"I am hugely proud to be celebrating this major milestone with our team, partners, clients and suppliers,” said Andrew Hewitson, co-founder.

“Reproflex3 has positioned itself as a company focused on innovation in the global flexographic industry, providing superior pre-press packaging services and products to our clients that relate to every touchpoint in the packaging development process, from design to final print production.

“Our journey has been far from straight forward. We operate in an industry that demands adaptability, vision and investment in solutions-orientated innovation to survive. We began positioning the business for global growth in 2015.

"We did this through capital investment of more than £1.2million in new sites, R&D in unique patented flexible print technologies, and building internal online workflows and processes within the business that are both agile and transportable.

“This strategy has enabled us to keep growing despite the challenges of Brexit and the global Coronavirus pandemic. In 25 years we’ve matured from a team of two into a truly global businesse. I am extremely proud of the reputation we’ve built.”

Trevor Lowes, co-founder, added: “Every member of the team has been instrumental in our journey, taking us from a small Repro House with big ambitions to a truly international, award winning business that is respected in the flexographic industry around the world. Success doesn’t happen overnight and achieving a business landmark like this makes our commitment and efforts all the more worthwhile.”

Planning for the future, they are focused on growth by building the company’s global partnership network and diversification, which they consider as crucial to maintaining success moving forward.