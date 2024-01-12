A Cramlington veteran who left the Royal Air Force to become a property entrepreneur says the first year of his business venture has been “life changing.”

Ross Orrock quit the RAF on New Year’s Day 2023, despite being just three years away from qualifying for a full pension, to set up his own company supplying social housing, renting out property on AirBnB, and negotiating deals to sell on to other investors.

Before leaving Ross had served for 17 years including tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, but he felt “undervalued” and was struggling to progress, so decided to throw himself into property investing instead.

He said: “I would have left with a huge lump sum of money and been paid for the rest of my life, but I just could not do it. I am quite risk averse and to do that was a big deal for me.”

Ross Orrock (right) with property tycoon and YouTuber Samuel Leeds. (Photo by Orrock Property)

The former Cramlington High School student has turned over more than £100,000 in his first year of running Orrock Property, compared to his previous take-home pay of £2,500 per month, and is also enjoying spending more time with his eight-year-old daughter.

Ross said: “I missed 800 days of my daughter’s life. In terms of sacrifice, I was so committed. I was a loyal serviceman and I wanted to stay in full term.

“But when you are feeling squashed, for your own sanity you need to do something where you have got that self-worth.”

Ross’ first year successes include £3m-worth of real estate deals passed on to investors. He was able to make £12,000 in commission from selling deals he had negotiated in one 30-day period alone.

This is despite his previous ventures, selling geodesic domes for social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic and drop shipping, ultimately not being successful in providing the lifestyle he aspired to.

The 37-year-old said: “I was always trying to live a life that I could not afford. My mother said champagne lifestyle, lemonade wages. It was a running joke in the family.”

While still in the RAF, Ross began watching YouTube videos by property tycoon Samuel Leeds and joined his investment ‘academy’, learning about the market and making new contacts.

Others from the classes have become some of his clients as well as other investors found online, commissions from whom have helped Ross move into a new home in Seaton Sluice just before Christmas.

His plan is to live in the property while doing it up, then sell it at a profit or take out a mortgage based on its new value.

Ross said: “If it is a flip, I will save on the capital gains [tax] if I have lived in the property. If not, with the equity I have built in the property I can refinance it on a buy to let.”

He has also recently acquired a listed cottage, which he is refurbishing to sell or turn into a holiday let.

