Anthony Spiers has been jailed following his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 30-year-old mum said the mark was a constant reminder of the "horrific" injuries she suffered at the hands of Anthony Spiers.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was unable to start her new job as a result of the attack and was scared of what he was capable of.

The couple had been together for more than a decade and got into a row when the woman returned home after a night out in August.

During the argument, Spiers put his hands around her neck and started squeezing.

She told police: "I felt like he was trying to strangle me, I remember feeling like I couldn't breathe."

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said: "He still had his hands around her neck, and at that point he leaned forward and bit her on the nose.

"She didn't feel a great deal of pain at the time and puts it down to the fact he was still, at that time, strangling her.

"However, she did sustain an injury to her nose."

Mr Wardlaw said the victim also had a loose toenail as as result of the attack.

She said in a victim statement: "There is a permanent scar to my nose which is a constant reminder of the horrific injuries sustained.

"I am scared of Anthony and what he is capable of when he loses his temper."

She said her confidence was shattered because of the attack, she was scared to leave the house, was unable to start a new job and now wanted to move on.

Spiers, 30, of Scott Street, Cramlington, who has two previous convictions for assaulting the same victim, admitted assault and was convicted of non-fatal strangulation after a trial by magistrates.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Spiers to three years and nine months behind bars.