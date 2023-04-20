Matthew Fretwell, 26, joined the company as an apprentice aged 18.

He currently works as the production manager for sister company MCR Services, a role he will retain.

Managing director Caroline Moody said: “Matthew has completed three separate apprenticeships since joining MCR Services and has worked hard to reach a managerial position.

Matthew Fretwell, the new warehouse manager.

“He is a great example of the career progression available within the business and fully deserves this opportunity.

“I am confident Matthew can use his considerable management experience to further improve the warehouse processes and systems.”

The company is looking to increase its capacity, and has freed up an additional 15,000sq ft of space by investing in a new warehouse management system.

The firm also leased an additional 22,000sq ft facility in Ashington last year following a surge in demand.

Matthew, from Blyth, said: “The growth in e-commerce is fuelling a big demand for logistics and warehousing space while the land to build such facilities is at a premium.

“We have looked at how we can use the space more efficiently and, as a result, have created additional storage that will generate extra revenue, while at the same time investing in new fulfilment software that will streamline the workflow as well as improving the customer experience.

“As production manager for MCR Services, I have worked closely with the warehousing staff for several years and am familiar with the operational side.