MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Cramlington logistics and storage firm wins industry award for safety standards

Moody Logistics and Storage has been named the North’s top road safety haulier by industry magazine Transport News.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
The haulage firm picked up the honour at the magazine’s Northern Rewards 2023 event last week.

This follows Moody’s £30,000 investment in improving safety measures for its drivers and warehouse staff.

The company’s compliance and operations manager Paul Johnson said: “We constantly review our operations to look at how we can improve and exceed industry standards in terms of safety and compliance.

From left, comedian Scott Bennett, Freight Carbon Zero event organiser Hayley Taylor, Caroline Moody, operations director Richard Moody, and TV presenter Sameena Ali-Khan at the awards ceremony. (Photo by Moody Logistics)From left, comedian Scott Bennett, Freight Carbon Zero event organiser Hayley Taylor, Caroline Moody, operations director Richard Moody, and TV presenter Sameena Ali-Khan at the awards ceremony. (Photo by Moody Logistics)
“Safety is not just a priority, it is a culture that is embedded throughout the business.”

Managing director Caroline Moody added: "I am immensely proud of our team for winning this award, which is a testament to our commitment to quality and safety.

“As an independent business rooted in the community we will continue to prioritise safety as a core value, knowing that it not only protects our people but it is also an important part of our success."

