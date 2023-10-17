Cramlington logistics and storage firm wins industry award for safety standards
The haulage firm picked up the honour at the magazine’s Northern Rewards 2023 event last week.
This follows Moody’s £30,000 investment in improving safety measures for its drivers and warehouse staff.
The company’s compliance and operations manager Paul Johnson said: “We constantly review our operations to look at how we can improve and exceed industry standards in terms of safety and compliance.
“Safety is not just a priority, it is a culture that is embedded throughout the business.”
Managing director Caroline Moody added: "I am immensely proud of our team for winning this award, which is a testament to our commitment to quality and safety.
“As an independent business rooted in the community we will continue to prioritise safety as a core value, knowing that it not only protects our people but it is also an important part of our success."