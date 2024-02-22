Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moody Logistics and Storage picked up the honour alongside a nomination for Member of the Year.

The family-run company has also been invited to the Regional Leaders in Excellence Awards as one of the highest performing members in Pall-Ex Group’s Diamond Excellence scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Under the Diamond Excellence scheme we have seen our high customer service levels and consistent effort rewarded throughout the year, and now receiving the Operational Excellence Award is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.”

Pall-Ex’s Barry Byers and Troy Bailey present Caroline Moody with the Operational Excellence Award. (Photo by Pall-Ex)