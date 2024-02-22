Cramlington logisitics firm wins prize at logistics network's awards event
Moody Logistics and Storage picked up the honour alongside a nomination for Member of the Year.
The family-run company has also been invited to the Regional Leaders in Excellence Awards as one of the highest performing members in Pall-Ex Group’s Diamond Excellence scheme.
Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Under the Diamond Excellence scheme we have seen our high customer service levels and consistent effort rewarded throughout the year, and now receiving the Operational Excellence Award is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.”
Barry Byers, managing director of Pall-Ex, added: “It is great to be able to reward our network members for their dedication and commitment to strengthening the network and working towards a shared vision.”