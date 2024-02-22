News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington logisitics firm wins prize at logistics network's awards event

A Cramlington logistics firm has been presented with the Operational Excellence Award for the North East and Scotland at an awards event run by logistics network Pall-Ex.
By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
Moody Logistics and Storage picked up the honour alongside a nomination for Member of the Year.

The family-run company has also been invited to the Regional Leaders in Excellence Awards as one of the highest performing members in Pall-Ex Group’s Diamond Excellence scheme.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Under the Diamond Excellence scheme we have seen our high customer service levels and consistent effort rewarded throughout the year, and now receiving the Operational Excellence Award is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.”

Pall-Ex’s Barry Byers and Troy Bailey present Caroline Moody with the Operational Excellence Award. (Photo by Pall-Ex)Pall-Ex’s Barry Byers and Troy Bailey present Caroline Moody with the Operational Excellence Award. (Photo by Pall-Ex)
Pall-Ex’s Barry Byers and Troy Bailey present Caroline Moody with the Operational Excellence Award. (Photo by Pall-Ex)

Barry Byers, managing director of Pall-Ex, added: “It is great to be able to reward our network members for their dedication and commitment to strengthening the network and working towards a shared vision.”

