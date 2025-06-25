A Cramlington law firm has raised an incredible £2,170 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign - making it one of the highest donating firms new to the campaign this year.

This is the first time Yellow Legal has taken part in the Will Aid campaign, volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

Their impressive total, along with money raised by firms across the country, is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Stephen Bell, of Yellow Legal, said: “Will Aid is a fantastic initiative, and we’re delighted to have participated in the campaign for the first time.

"We’re proud to have helped so many people get their affairs in order while raising such a significant amount for charity. It’s been a true team effort, and we’re thrilled with the impact we’ve made in our first year.

“Achieving one of the highest totals for firms taking part for the first time this year makes it even more rewarding. The funds we’ve raised will truly make a difference to those in need, both here in the UK and across the globe.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge congratulations to the team at Yellow Legal for taking part for the first time and raising such a brilliant amount.”