The company began working with Arctic Wolf, which provides security monitoring to detect and respond to cyber threats, in July last year.

Arctic Wolf monitors on-premises computers, networks and cloud-based information, and has selected TruStack as its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Partner of the Year.

News of the award was welcomed by TruStack’s commercial director, Phil Chambers. He said: “This is an absolutely huge moment for us at TruStack. To say we are proud to be named partner of the year is an understatement.

TruStack's commercial director, Phil Cambers, holds the award with Emma Batey, channel account manager at Arctic Wolf.

“To be named partner of the year for the entire region is a huge achievement for the business.”

Mr Chambers said that the key to a good business partnership was through understanding and co-operation.

He explained: “The recipe for success when it comes to partnerships is for both sets of people to get on and understand one another, and for there to be a market for the product or service you are offering.

"In this case, all these ingredients have been present, and have led to a successful partnership between TruStack and Arctic Wolf.”

(L-R) Liam Holliday, Vicki Smith and Luke Olabode, from TruStack, with the EMEA Partner of the Year Award.

TruStack was formed following the merger of three companies in September 2019; SITS Group, PCI Services and Pivotal Networks.

Celebrating their fifth year globally, and first year in EMEA, the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honour top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organisations improve their security operations