Cramlington furniture maker George Smith powers ahead with solar as new system goes live with AR Power
A 176.4 kWp solar PV system has been installed by North East-based commercial solar specialists, AR Power.
The collaboration has seen 392 solar panels installed on the roof – a move that is already driving down energy bills and significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint.
The system is now live and generating clean electricity on-site, producing an estimated 167,355 kWh per year and cutting CO₂e emissions by more than 37 tonnes annually.
The project supports George Smith’s long-term sustainability strategy, aligning with their commitment to responsible sourcing, waste reduction, and more energy-efficient operations.
To keep everyone safe on site, AR Power ensured scaffolding was put in place along with a Haki staircase for roof access, using a 17m telehandler to lift equipment to the roof.
Additionally – as a part of the scope of work – AR Power managed and coordinated the installation of permanent roof access and fall restraint systems to make future maintenance safer and more cost-effective.
Stephen Armstrong, head of commercial at AR Power, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the system up and running, already delivering energy savings for George Smith. From the outset, their team was engaged, clear in their objectives, and a pleasure to work with.
"Our project manager worked closely with them throughout to ensure expectations were met at every stage – and we’re proud to have completed the installation on time, with no disruption to their day-to-day operations.”
Jim Athey, UK managing director at George Smith, added: “This installation marks a major milestone in our journey towards greater sustainability - something that is incredibly important to us as a business. The AR Power team made the whole process incredibly smooth – clear communication, minimal disruption, and a very neat and efficient job delivered on time.
“So far, the system is exceeding expectations. We’re already seeing the benefits in terms of energy savings and reduced costs. It’s a smart investment for our future and another step towards becoming a more environmentally responsible business.”
The project adds to a suite of sustainability measures already in place at George Smith’s factory, including LED lighting upgrades, investment in energy-efficient machinery, and improved recycling systems.
