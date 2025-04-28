Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury furniture maker George Smith is now reaping the benefits of solar energy at its Cramlington site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 176.4 kWp solar PV system has been installed by North East-based commercial solar specialists, AR Power.

The collaboration has seen 392 solar panels installed on the roof – a move that is already driving down energy bills and significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system is now live and generating clean electricity on-site, producing an estimated 167,355 kWh per year and cutting CO₂e emissions by more than 37 tonnes annually.

Solar panels on George Smith's roof in Cramlington.

The project supports George Smith’s long-term sustainability strategy, aligning with their commitment to responsible sourcing, waste reduction, and more energy-efficient operations.

To keep everyone safe on site, AR Power ensured scaffolding was put in place along with a Haki staircase for roof access, using a 17m telehandler to lift equipment to the roof.

Additionally – as a part of the scope of work – AR Power managed and coordinated the installation of permanent roof access and fall restraint systems to make future maintenance safer and more cost-effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Armstrong, head of commercial at AR Power, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the system up and running, already delivering energy savings for George Smith. From the outset, their team was engaged, clear in their objectives, and a pleasure to work with.

"Our project manager worked closely with them throughout to ensure expectations were met at every stage – and we’re proud to have completed the installation on time, with no disruption to their day-to-day operations.”

Jim Athey, UK managing director at George Smith, added: “This installation marks a major milestone in our journey towards greater sustainability - something that is incredibly important to us as a business. The AR Power team made the whole process incredibly smooth – clear communication, minimal disruption, and a very neat and efficient job delivered on time.

“So far, the system is exceeding expectations. We’re already seeing the benefits in terms of energy savings and reduced costs. It’s a smart investment for our future and another step towards becoming a more environmentally responsible business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project adds to a suite of sustainability measures already in place at George Smith’s factory, including LED lighting upgrades, investment in energy-efficient machinery, and improved recycling systems.