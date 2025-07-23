Cramlington firm wins national award for St Mary's Lighthouse revamp in Whitley Bay
Trident Maintenance Services’ North East branch, based in Cramlington, has been recognised for its work on the lighthouse at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).
The national trade body revealed Trident as the winner of the Industrial category at its Premier Trophy Awards held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.
The project at St Mary’s Lighthouse was challenging due to the only access being via a causeway, with requirements to protect access to the public, residents and wildlife.
Kenny Robson, managing director of Trident said: “We are delighted to receive the Winner award for this complex project at St Mary’s Lighthouse.
“Trident is a relatively young organisation compared to many others in our industry and to be recognised with this prestigious award by a trade body such as the PDA is a great testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff. I am immensely proud of the team’s achievements.”
The Premier Trophy Awards is held annually by the PDA to fly the flag for excellence in the sector and the main sponsor for 2025 was Johnstone’s Trade.
Award entries are judged by a panel of experts from the Institute of Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate (ICWCI), who examined 103 entries, visited 53 sites and scored entrants across seven categories.
Neil Ogilvie, chief executive of the PDA said: “The PDA stands for the highest standards of work, customer service and compliance.
“Trident’s work at St Mary’s Lighthouse is outstanding and we congratulate them on winning a highly sought-after Premier Trophy Award.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.