The revamp of the landmark St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay has won a national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trident Maintenance Services’ North East branch, based in Cramlington, has been recognised for its work on the lighthouse at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

The national trade body revealed Trident as the winner of the Industrial category at its Premier Trophy Awards held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project at St Mary’s Lighthouse was challenging due to the only access being via a causeway, with requirements to protect access to the public, residents and wildlife.

The Trident team took home an award for their work on St Mary's Lighthouse.

Kenny Robson, managing director of Trident said: “We are delighted to receive the Winner award for this complex project at St Mary’s Lighthouse.

“Trident is a relatively young organisation compared to many others in our industry and to be recognised with this prestigious award by a trade body such as the PDA is a great testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff. I am immensely proud of the team’s achievements.”

The Premier Trophy Awards is held annually by the PDA to fly the flag for excellence in the sector and the main sponsor for 2025 was Johnstone’s Trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award entries are judged by a panel of experts from the Institute of Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate (ICWCI), who examined 103 entries, visited 53 sites and scored entrants across seven categories.

Neil Ogilvie, chief executive of the PDA said: “The PDA stands for the highest standards of work, customer service and compliance.

“Trident’s work at St Mary’s Lighthouse is outstanding and we congratulate them on winning a highly sought-after Premier Trophy Award.”