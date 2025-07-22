The Printed Group has announced the installation of a new press at its Cramlington headquarters, marking the latest milestone in their operational expansion.

The addition of the third varioPRINT iX3200 will enable The Printed Group to produce up to 200,000 SRA3 sheets per day across their three presses.

This enhanced capacity assures fast, reliable, and high-quality production for a wide range of products such as leaflets, flyers, business cards, wedding invitations, books, and postcards.

Nicola Carney, operations director at The Printed Group, said: “Our diverse product mix demands a level of consistency and flexibility that Canon has continuously delivered.

Kev Hutchison and Nicola Carney.

"By bringing in the third varioPRINT iX3200 press, we’ve further streamlined operations, ensuring we can respond swiftly to customer needs while upholding the impeccable quality standards our clients expect.”

Stuart Rising, head of graphic arts at Canon UK and Ireland said: “We’re proud to support The Printed Group’s continued growth."

This installation is part of a wider expansion strategy for The Printed Group, following their recent announcement of a new production facility in Cramlington, bringing their total production space to an impressive 50,000 square feet.

The new press is expected to be fully operational by August.