Kim English and Colin Hastings, directors of Business Transformation Associates (BTA), have made a name for themselves as global leaders in manufacturing efficiency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, based in Cramlington, travel regularly to the USA, Canada, and Europe to transform the fortunes of businesses across a range of sectors.

Now they are on a mission to deliver the same world-class impact for local companies right on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t just tell people what to do – we work with the teams who make things happen,” said Kim. “When staff are involved in identifying the solutions, the results are far more sustainable.”

Kim and Colin with some of the Expert Precision Engineering Team. Picture: Highlights PR

With backgrounds rooted in the automotive and engineering sectors, both Kim and Colin honed their expertise through intensive training with Toyota in the USA and Japan, and in leadership roles across several manufacturing organisations.

Since founding BTA in 2012, they’ve brought their complementary skillsets together – Kim focusing on systems and Colin on processes.

“We’ve saved businesses from closure, prevented redundancies, and delivered operational efficiency gains in excess of 40%,” said Colin. “That’s millions of pounds in value—at a fraction of the cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people assume working with us will be expensive,” added Kim. “But time and again, the savings we uncover dwarf the investment required to bring us in – it pales into insignificance.”

While BTA continues to support international clients, the team is now focused on helping manufacturers across the North East navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty.

“We’re passionate about supporting North East manufacturing,” said Kim. “We want to help local businesses become leaner, more resilient, and more competitive, especially in tough times.”

One recent example includes a growing precision engineering company in North Tyneside, Expert Precision Engineering, where BTA helped streamline production, implement ISO 9001 standards, and introduce strategic KPIs to improve efficiency, quality control, and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their commitment to supporting the regional economy, Kim and Colin have also been appointed Experts in Residence at the Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC), providing free advice and support to local companies looking to improve productivity.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that opens doors for smaller businesses who may not have thought expert help was within reach,” said Colin. “We’re proud to be part of it and we look forward to helping many more businesses in the region.”