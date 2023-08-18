Two of its Class 1 drivers, Dean Dodd and Dave Dickinson, wanted to leave the road for a variety of reasons, but rather than quit the family-run firm, each have begun new roles with Moody’s sister companies Heathline Commercials and MCR Services.

Dean, from Blyth is the current holder of Moody’s Driver of the Year award – having joined the Cramlington-headquartered company in 2015 as a driver apprentice, later gaining both his Class 2 and Class 1 HGV licences.

Keen to seek a fresh challenge and further develop his mechanical skills, he has joined Heathline Commercials as a trainee technician with a Class 1 licence.

Dean Dodd and Dave Dickinson.

Meanwhile Dave, from Cramlington, who has been a lorry driver for 35 years, wanted reduced but structured work hours that would allow him to spend more time with his family.

Moody Logistics is delighted with the moves as it allows the business to retain both men in roles that will benefit from their experience as HGV drivers.

Meanwhile, it has already recruited two experienced HGV Class 2 drivers which has allowed the company to move two of its current qualified drivers into Class 1 roles.

Gavin Cape, engineering director of Heathline Commercials, which specialises in commercial vehicle repair and maintenance, said it was difficult to recruit skilled technicians and that they had been specifically seeking a Class 1 licence holder for the trainee position.

He said: “Dean’s experience as an HGV driver is really valuable, as he already has a good understanding of how the vehicles work. There is a real shortage of fitters in the industry, so to recruit someone whose work ethic we know is a bonus!”

Matthew Fretwell is warehouse manager and production manager of MCR Services, which provides contract packing, quality inspection, reworking, labelling and preparing items for distribution.

He said: “Dave has many transferable skills that we need as we continue to grow the business, particularly his expertise around packing and distribution of goods.”