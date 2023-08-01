News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington firm Moody Logistics and Storage to sponsor junior Rugby League tournament hosted by Newcastle Thunder

Rugby clubs from across the north of England will take part in a junior competition sponsored by Cramlington-based transport company Moody Logistics and Storage.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

The Moody Cup can be entered by u6 to u16 rugby league teams.

The final will be played before Newcastle Thunder’s match against Widnes Vikings on August 5 at Kingston Park Stadium.

Moody has sponsored Newcastle Thunder since 2015 and the tournament since its 2018 launch.

Newcastle Thunder's head coach, Chris Thorman (left) with Richard Moody. (Photo by Moody Logistics)Newcastle Thunder's head coach, Chris Thorman (left) with Richard Moody. (Photo by Moody Logistics)
Newcastle Thunder's head coach, Chris Thorman (left) with Richard Moody. (Photo by Moody Logistics)
Richard Moody, the firm’s operations director, said: “As a family-run firm that is rooted in the community we are delighted to continue our association with this very special family-friendly competition which encourages, motivates, and showcases the very best of up and coming rugby league talent.”

Keith Christie, chairperson of Newcastle Thunder, said: “We have had a flood of entries and I hope that this year’s Moody’s Cup will be the biggest and best yet.

“It is a real celebration of grassroots rugby league and helps bring together young players right across the north of England.”

