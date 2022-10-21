Caroline Moody (left), operations director Richard Moody (centre), and chairman Alan Moody (right) with one of the new Iveco S-Ways which bears the company's 75th anniversary logo.

Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage is investing £1million to expand its fleet of trucks, boosting its road freight and warehousing services at Bolam Business Park in the town.

Four 18 tonne Iveco curtain sided trucks, and a 3.5 tonne Isuzu Decker City loader have already been delivered to the firm, as have two Iveco S-Way articulated lorries, which are in a unique livery featuring the company’s commemorative 75th anniversary logo.

The company has also invested in a further two 18-tonne trucks and an articulated lorry in anticipation of delays in the supply of commercial vehicles, meaning these vehicles will be delivered in 2023.

Moody operates vehicles varying in size from 3.5 tonnes to 44 tonnes, including standard curtain-sided vehicles, double deck curtain-sided trailers and skeletal trailers for containers.

Managing director Caroline Moody told the News Post Leader: “This represents a total investment of £1million, which underlines our confidence in the continued growth and success of the business.

“The two biggest threats to that growth have been the national shortage of qualified drivers and the availability of new trucks.

“We solved the driver shortage by developing our own in-house driver apprentice scheme and overcame the challenges surrounding the supply of vehicles by planning well ahead.

“Normally, we order vehicles a few months before they are needed but we have adopted a longer term view to ensure we can continue to update and expand our fleet.

“It is a testament to the hard work and vision of this company, now in its 75th year, that we continue to grow the business and expand the fleet.

“It was founded by my grandad David Moody back in 1947, who after being demobbed after the war started out collecting and delivering sea coal.

“Today’s trucks may have changed immeasurably, but I think he would still recognise the same dedication to excellence.”

