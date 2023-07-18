The firm, which makes attachments for earthmoving vehicles made by JCB, CAT, and others, sent two off its welders to help with refurbishment works at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter’s Longbenton facility.

Refurbishing six of the kennels provides a safe space for dogs entering the facility, ensuring they cannot see each other to prevent unwanted distress, and repairing the gate has increased the shelter's security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Kendall, general manager at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment demonstrated by Miller.

From left, David Wortley, Ricky Martin, Declan Downey and Rachael Kendall from Miller UK. (Photo by Miller UK)

“The refurbishment of the dog kennels will greatly improve the living conditions of the animals that come into the shelter, offering them comfort and security during their stay with us.

“The work Miller carried out earlier in the year has already had a massive positive impact on the wellbeing of our animals in our care.

“We are so grateful for the company’s dedication to the shelter and ongoing efforts to raise money for our cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller has selected the shelter, which currently houses over 140 animals, as its chosen charity for 2023.

Welders from Miller UK helped repair the gate at the shelter. (Photo by Miller UK)

Ricky Martin, field service engineer at Miller, said: “We firmly believe in giving back to our community and supporting causes that make a genuine difference.