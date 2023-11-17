Cramlington firm MCR signs deal to repair and refurbish kitchen appliances for German firm Gastroback
Staff from MCR Services will train in Hollenstedt, near Hamburg, to refurbish imported appliances that fail to meet quality standards and to inspect and grade items returned by customers.
Appliances will then be sold at a reduced rate as a used item.
The firm already works with Gastroback, fitting 13 amp plugs and PAT testing their UK products.
Matthew Fretwell, production and warehouse manager at MCR, said: “The business continues to evolve by expanding its capabilities as a returns centre as well as a reworking and packing specialist.
“This strategic partnership between MCR Services and Gastroback reflects our shared commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations.
“The move to appliance refurbishment underlines a dedication to sustainably responsible business practices.”
MCR and Gastroback have been partnered since the German company launched in the UK and opened an office in Northumberland in 2020.
MCR sister company Moody Logistics and Storage provides warehouse facilities and a pick and pack service for Gastroback’s 90 plus products as well.
Marcus Lux, Gastroback’s head of export and business development, said: “As a responsible business we are investing in additional training in order to reduce waste and further improve sustainability by ensuring any appliances that are returned can be reused and have a long and productive life cycle.
“Gastroback has a strong relationship with MCR and I am pleased it is able to play an expanded role in supporting the growth of our brand here in the UK.”