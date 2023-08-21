News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington Craic launches new business support page

A new Facebook group has been set up to help businesses in Cramlington.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:24 BST

The aim is for businesses to share their news and updates with local people, and for the community to discuss local events and matters.

Already the group has over 100 members.

The group is called Cramlington Matters, and is publicly available on Facebook, although those wishing to join must confirm they are local and will adhere to the group rules.

Cramlington Craic, a local digital-led community organisation, is behind the launch.

A spokesperson said: “As the world is constantly changing for businesses, it is important that there is always a way for local organisations to communicate with local people. In the

modern era it can often be difficult for small business owners to know how to update their customers and reach new people in their community

“After success in other towns across Northumberland, we felt that Cramlington needed a platform, and hope that Cramlington Matters provides this.”

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/cramlington/

