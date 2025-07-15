A brand-new powerlifting gym, fitness club and youth strength academy has arrived in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powerhouse Fitness officially opened its doors at Bassington Lane Industrial Estate on Saturday, July 12.

The venue promises more than just strength training – boasting an aesthetics room, sports massage, sunbeds and a recovery room with an infrared sauna, cold plunge pool and jaccuzi all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Rafferty owns the gym alongside her husband, Gavin who is a two-time world champion power lifter.

Lauren and Gavin Rafferty.

She said: “It doesn't feel real at the minute. We're really emotional because it's something that me and Gav have dreamed of doing since we got together.

“During Covid, we started collecting gym equipment in a little garage on the side of my house and it's just got bigger and bigger so we thought we are going to put it all to use.”

Lauren, who also recently found a love for fitness, is now working towards getting her personal training qualifications and wants to encourage others to feel the benefits of exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Since I've lost weight and got into it, I've just absolutely fallen in love with it. I want everyone to feel the benefits. Obviously physically, but mentally the benefits I've had have been absolutely unbelievable.”

Powerhouse Fitness Cramlington.

As parents of three boys, the couple are passionate training the next generation of power lifters. Within the gym, they will run a strength academy for 14 – 17 year olds, with Gavin bringing his years of experience to become coach and mentor.

The gym will also host sessions for mums and babies, to support those with small children who struggle to find the time to workout.