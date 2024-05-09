Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland manufacturing firm has reached a key milestone for its hospital building project in the West Midlands.

Merit specialises in offsite construction, manufacturing modules at its Cramlington factory before assembling them onsite, and is currently building a £25m operating theatre block at Solihull Hospital.

The firm recently delivered five crucial air handling unit pods and two substation pods to the site, which have since been lifted into position by a 500 tonne crane.

Tony Wells, CEO at Merit, said: “With waiting lists at record highs we are really proud to be supporting the NHS with this landmark contract, which will allow a significant number of people access to the treatment they need.

A 500 tonne crane lifted the pods onto the hospital roof for installation. (Photo by Merit)

“This latest milestone in the project is a significant step toward the completion of the surgery hub and reflects the speed and efficiency, which is central to Merit’s unique approach.”