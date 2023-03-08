The lab will be constructed in Cramlington and then transported to Oxfordshire.

There it will be joined on to Moderna’s planned innovation and technology centre, where the firm known for making Covid-19 jabs is hoping to produce more mRNA vaccines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Wells, CEO of Merit, said: “Our pioneering offsite construction methods are ideal for Moderna’s state-of-the-art medical research.

A CGI of the new innovation and technology centre Moderna plans to build in Oxfordshire.

“We have been collaborating over the past six months to develop an innovative, product-based solution that suits their specific requirements.

“We are looking forward to delivering the project at speed, leveraging the efficiencies and improved productivity we can achieve with our approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merit-constructed laboratory will be used as a clinical biomarker lab.