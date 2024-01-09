Cramlington chocolate maker known for manufacturing Choc Nibbles bought by animal feed company
The Admiral Business Park company, known for making Choc Nibbles, has been taken over by SugaRich, which processes surplus food products into animal feed.
Sweetdreams managing director Matt Stephenson described the acquisition, the value of which has not been revealed, as “an exciting time” for the company.
He said: “Becoming part of the SugaRich family allows us to release the full potential of our range of products, offer our suppliers a unique and innovative solution to reduce surplus food waste, while benefiting from a significant increase in commercial return.
“SugaRich's acquisition will allow us the financial and operational support to make Choc Nibbles the number one value chocolate confectionery range in the UK and beyond."
Alex Keogh, managing director of SugaRich, added: “Our collaboration with Sweetdreams is a key step in SugaRich’s evolution.
“It was a strategic decision for us to marry our skills and attributes not only to progress our market position in the food sector, but to also expand on the clearly obvious potential of Sweetdreams’ innovative offering.
“Furthermore, Sweetdreams’ re-use of surplus food clearly aligns with SugaRich’s established practice and ethos.
“This now positions us to allow our many suppliers to take advantage of recycling their offcuts and surplus into high quality confectionery products that are affordable and sustainable.”
In addition to various flavours of Choc Nibbles, Sweetdreams also manufactures bespoke confectionery on behalf of clients and add-in ingredients for dairy, bakery, cereal, and other products.