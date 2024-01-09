Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Admiral Business Park company, known for making Choc Nibbles, has been taken over by SugaRich, which processes surplus food products into animal feed.

Sweetdreams managing director Matt Stephenson described the acquisition, the value of which has not been revealed, as “an exciting time” for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Becoming part of the SugaRich family allows us to release the full potential of our range of products, offer our suppliers a unique and innovative solution to reduce surplus food waste, while benefiting from a significant increase in commercial return.

Animal feed firm SugaRich has acquired Cramlington-based Sweetdreams. (Photo by SugaRich)

“SugaRich's acquisition will allow us the financial and operational support to make Choc Nibbles the number one value chocolate confectionery range in the UK and beyond."

Alex Keogh, managing director of SugaRich, added: “Our collaboration with Sweetdreams is a key step in SugaRich’s evolution.

“It was a strategic decision for us to marry our skills and attributes not only to progress our market position in the food sector, but to also expand on the clearly obvious potential of Sweetdreams’ innovative offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, Sweetdreams’ re-use of surplus food clearly aligns with SugaRich’s established practice and ethos.

“This now positions us to allow our many suppliers to take advantage of recycling their offcuts and surplus into high quality confectionery products that are affordable and sustainable.”