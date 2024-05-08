Vikki Baptie, founder of Legacy Guardians.

More than 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s accolades and the contribution of these firms – all of which were started in the last three years – is significant, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £480million.

Founded by Vikki Baptie in 2022, Legacy Guardians goes beyond traditional estate planning to position itself as a Generational Wealth Consultancy.

Its ethos is for clients to pass on more than just financial assets as it encourages integrating core values that contribute to a better planet and stronger local communities.

Committed to their guiding principles, Legacy Guardians operate entirely on green energy, dedicating one per cent of their turnover to carbon reduction initiatives and actively support their local community through volunteering and charitable contributions.

Vikki said: “Being shortlisted for the North East Professional Services StartUp of the Year Award is not only a significant achievement for us at Legacy Guardians, but also a testament to our commitment to the community.

“This recognition underscores our dedication to providing clear, compassionate and professional estate planning services that truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.