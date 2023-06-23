News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Cramlington based Moody Logistics invests £30,000 in additional driver and warehouse safety

Moody Logistics and Storage has invested almost £30,000 to introduce additional safety measures for its drivers and warehouse operatives.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

The family-run firm has fitted tail lift safety mechanisms to its local delivery trucks as part of a review of its freight management procedures

Sister company Heathline Commercials installed the tail lift protection systems, including rear door retaining arms and a retractable strap which acts as a safety barrier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has also issued its drivers with updated safety procedures, which includes the use of additional ratchet straps to ensure pallets remain secure and pose no risk during the loading and unloading process.

Driver Paul Tweddell demonstrates the retractable safety strap on his truck, which is also fitted with rear door retaining arms.Driver Paul Tweddell demonstrates the retractable safety strap on his truck, which is also fitted with rear door retaining arms.
Driver Paul Tweddell demonstrates the retractable safety strap on his truck, which is also fitted with rear door retaining arms.
Most Popular

As a result, the Cramlington-based firm has contacted customers to request that they use robust pallets and ensure packaging is resilient enough to withstand extra strapping to the sides and tops of pallets.

It has also replaced its entire fleet of 17 hand operated ‘pump action’ warehouse pallet trucks with electric versions at a cost of £17,000, which make workloads easier and safer to manoeuvre.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “The welfare of our staff and the public is paramount and as a result we are constantly reviewing our systems to ensure that we maintain the highest standards when it comes to health and safety.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Moody, operations director, added: “There is always an element of risk connected with the haulage sector, with shifting loads or falls from tail lifts areas of particular concern. The new measures introduced by Moody’s further reduces that risk and helps reinforce our safety first culture.”

Related topics:Cramlington