The family-run firm has fitted tail lift safety mechanisms to its local delivery trucks as part of a review of its freight management procedures

Sister company Heathline Commercials installed the tail lift protection systems, including rear door retaining arms and a retractable strap which acts as a safety barrier.

It has also issued its drivers with updated safety procedures, which includes the use of additional ratchet straps to ensure pallets remain secure and pose no risk during the loading and unloading process.

Driver Paul Tweddell demonstrates the retractable safety strap on his truck, which is also fitted with rear door retaining arms.

As a result, the Cramlington-based firm has contacted customers to request that they use robust pallets and ensure packaging is resilient enough to withstand extra strapping to the sides and tops of pallets.

It has also replaced its entire fleet of 17 hand operated ‘pump action’ warehouse pallet trucks with electric versions at a cost of £17,000, which make workloads easier and safer to manoeuvre.

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “The welfare of our staff and the public is paramount and as a result we are constantly reviewing our systems to ensure that we maintain the highest standards when it comes to health and safety.”

