Cramlington-based Miller UK has donated over £7,000 to a construction industry charity dedicated on providing emotional, physical and financial support to workers in the sector.

The company, which specialises in supplying couplers and buckets for excavators, has carried out a series of fundraising activities to raise money for the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

Over the last 12 months, Miller held various fundraising activities for its team to get involved in, which included hosting raffles, giveaways and selling mini bucket models branded in the charity’s colours.

The company also unveiled limited-edition heavy duty buckets specially branded with the Lighthouse Club’s #makeitvisible initiative. The campaign is designed to promote the welfare and wellbeing support available in the construction sector that is delivered by the charity.

One of Miller’s uniquely branded heavy-duty buckets was also donated to the Lighthouse Club’s Autumn charity ball, which raised further money following a bid from Land Recovery Rail.

Barry Robison, group sales and commercial director at Miller said: “The charity has raised a phenomenal amount of money this year and we are delighted that we have been able to contribute towards this. The support they provide is absolutely invaluable and it is great that our staff have been able to access their services to support their own health and wellbeing.

“Aligning with our company values of giving back to the community, we are delighted staff have been very engaged with the Lighthouse Club and would like to say well done to all employees for their ongoing support.”

Miller has held open sessions inviting the charity in to discuss the wide range of resources available for all team members.