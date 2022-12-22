Miller UK, which manufactures earth moving attachments for construction vehicles, raised the money through activities throughout the year.

The funds have been donated to The People’s Kitchen, a charity based in Newcastle city centre which provides meals and a safe space for vulnerable people.

Barry Robison, director of marketing at Miller, said: “It is very important that Miller gives back to the local community.

“Every year we put a vote out to the team to choose a charity that they would like to help in the local area and there was an overwhelming consensus to focus our efforts on supporting a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable people.

“The People’s Kitchen does such a fantastic job supporting vulnerable people and providing a safe haven.

“It’s truly admirable the time the volunteers dedicate to the charity and we are pleased that Miller has been able to contribute to help those in need, especially in the cold winter months. Well done to the team at Miller for their great efforts.”

The charity has been running for 30 years and serves more than 250 meals a day.

Miller’s donation contributes to the charity’s ‘feed a friend for a fiver’ campaign, meaning 800 hot meals will be provided as a result of the donation.