Miller UK specialises in the design and manufacture of buckets, quick couplers and other attachments for earthmoving equipment.

The company began as a one-man mobile welding service, and his since grown exponentially to its current manufacturing headquarters in Bassington Lane, spanning across 160,000 sq feet over 18 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1978 by chairman Keith Miller, who was only 21, the business grew to launch its very own range of couplers and buckets in 1986 designed for excavators, even pioneering the very first universal quick coupler.

Keith Miller, who set up Miller UK when he was just 21.

Recently named as the North East’s Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m) at Inside Media’s Made in the UK awards, the last 12 months has seen Miller grow its presence in new markets across the world and expand its global operations and reach in new territories.

Mr Miller said: “It is a fantastic achievement reaching 45 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The success has been largely driven by Miller’s excellent brand reputation across the globe and by the team’s – both old and new – firm commitment to be at the very forefront in safety, quality and innovation in everything we do.

“Working with the very best people, and with the right leaders in the business making strategic decisions and driving the company forward, we have exciting plans to continue to grow our global operations and sales.”

Despite being a worldwide forerunner employing more than 200 people across the globe, 85% of the workforce remain in Northumberland, working at the Cramlington headquarters.

Miller plans to continue to invest and enhance its product portfolio, and partner with other companies to explore various new ways of working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith added: “As we continue to grow, it is important that we invest in the business, and – most importantly – our people to ensure we continue to be an attractive company to work at.