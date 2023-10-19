News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington based accountancy firm wins twice at Accounting Excellence Awards

An accountancy firm in Cramlington has picked up two prizes at an industry awards ceremony.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
Tennick, which does accounting and taxation for individuals and companies, was named the small firm of the year for the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland at the 2023 Accounting Excellence Awards.

The company went on to win again in the national category.

Company founder Graeme Tennick said: "I am absolutely blown away to have come away with not one award but two, so super proud of the team that works alongside me.

Company founder Graeme Tennick celebrates the awards successes. (Photo by Tennick)Company founder Graeme Tennick celebrates the awards successes. (Photo by Tennick)
Company founder Graeme Tennick celebrates the awards successes. (Photo by Tennick)
“Together with the support we have from our families that gives us the motivation to be better and do better, we also would not be where we are without our clients, who have embraced our unique approach to finance.”

The firm also won the 2023 Xero small firm of the year award in April.

Graeme added: “I am excited to see what else we can achieve for the business, as well as our clients.”

