County Councillor Gordon Stewart Visits National Learning Group to Explore Local Educational Impact and Job Creation

National Learning Group was honoured to welcome County Councillor Gordon Stewart to its head office today as he explored how the organisation supports parents and students in Tynedale and beyond.

As the elected representative for Prudhoe South and the Portfolio Holder for Community Services at Northumberland County Council, Councillor Stewart has a keen interest in initiatives that strengthen community engagement and educational opportunities. During his visit, he gained insight into how National Learning Group connects students with expert tutors, ensuring tailored academic support that makes a real difference in families’ lives.

The visit also highlighted National Learning Group’s role increating local jobs in Prudhoe, supporting the regional economy through its growing operations. At the same time, the organisation’s innovativeonline tuition model allows it to recruit top-tier tutors from across the UK, ensuring students receive the highest quality of academic support regardless of location.

“We were delighted to host Councillor Stewart and share the impact we are having both locally and nationally,” said Oliver Batten, Managing Director at National Learning Group. “Education is at the heart of community development, and we’re committed not only to making high-quality tuition accessible for students but also to creating employment opportunities for people in the Prudhoe area and beyond.”

National Learning Group Team with Cllr Gordon Stewart

Councillor Stewart's' visit reinforced the importance of accessible education and local investment. With increasing demand for expert tuition, National Learning Group remains dedicated to supporting students and families while contributing to job creation in Northumberland and beyond.

Councillor Stewart said 'This is a very impressive aspirational business which has created many local jobs and offers a range of educational opportunities'.

For more information about National Learning Group and its work in the community, visit nationallearninggroup.co.uk."