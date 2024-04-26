Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Humes Outfitters are a countrywear retailer offering a premium selection of luxury outdoor apparel and accessories, as well as formalwear and everyday essentials. Founded in 1929, Humes Outfitters has evolved from humble beginnings as a gentlemen’s tailor into a trusted name in the world of both formalwear and outdoor fashion for men and women.

The Alnwick opening is the retailer’s third branch, joining the two existing menswear and ladieswear stores in Kelso, Scotland.

The retailer stocks everything from luxurious handbags to durable outdoor wear and has a wide range of clothing, footwear and accessories, available both online and in store. They have a range of big fashion names, from premium outdoor brands like Meindl to stylish world-renowned fashion retailers such as Barbour and Birkenstock.

Hume Outfitters are opening their first English store in Alnwick.

Rachel Thomson, managing director at Humes Outfitters, said: "Our decision to expand to Alnwick was driven by our deep affinity with the Northumbrian community, who have long been valued customers, both online and at our current Kelso locations.

“We are drawn to the charm of Alnwick's town centre, with its cobbled streets and bustling market vibe, reminiscent of our beloved home in Kelso.

“Just minutes away from the stunning Northumbrian countryside, our new store is perfectly situated for those looking to don new outdoor wear to explore the beautiful local scenery.”

To celebrate the opening of their first English branch, the retailer is hosting its grand opening event on Saturday, May 4 (9am to 5.30pm) with fizz and canapes, alongside a grand raffle boasting an impressive line up of prizes.

As part of the retailer’s commitment to giving back, Humes Outfitters will support The Country Trust and Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) through the grand raffle held during the opening event.

The Country Trust aims to connect children from disadvantaged backgrounds with the countryside and RHET aims to connect young people in Scotland with agriculture and rural life, both through outdoor educational experiences and programs.