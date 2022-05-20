Councillors Wojciech Ploszaj and John Riddle promote the new grant funding.

The £20,000 Northumberland Walking and Cycling Capability Fund allows businesses to support their sustainability and staff wellbeing initiatives.

The grant can be used to add or improve cycle maintenance, storage, and lockers.

The scheme is part of Northumberland County Council’s push to encourage and promote cleaner and greener methods of transport and travel as part of its ‘Climate Change Action Plan’, which aims to slash the county’s emissions in half by 2025 and achieve net neutrality by 2030.

Applications for the council’s grant – which are funded and delivered in partnership with Northumberland County Council’s Big Northumberland Gear Change and Visit Northumberland – will close on Tuesday, May 31.

Coun Wojciech Ploszaj, the council’s cabinet member for business, said: “We’re very aware that there are many businesses which have existing sustainable travel schemes for staff or want to bolster their offering to visitors and those who enjoy exploring the county on foot or bike.

“We are pleased to be able to launch this new grant, which will enable businesses to put the necessary facilities in place to encourage staff to take up more sustainable routes to work as well as welcome more walkers and cyclists.”

Edward Clark, principal transport officer at the council, said: “As part of our Big Northumberland Gear Change, initiative which aims to get more people using sustainable methods of transport such as walking and cycling, we recognise the important role businesses play in helping to improve infrastructure in Northumberland.

“I’d like to encourage all businesses from right across the county to apply whether you would like to bolster your cycle storage, install CCTV or lockers or invest in cycle maintenance and repair equipment.”

The council says it wants to hear from anyone who is passionate about their sustainability and staff wellness projects.

He added: “In addition to this grant, we recently held a public consultation on our walking and cycling plan and are currently reviewing what people have suggested in terms of improving the infrastructure and hope to implement change as soon as possible.”