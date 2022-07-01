Costa Coffee delight at its store revamp in Morpeth

The Costa Coffee on the first floor within Next in Morpeth has undergone a major refurbishment.

The major refurbishment includes a full redecoration, new artwork, displays and menu boards, new fixtures and fittings and upgraded seating and tables.

The store was closed for a week whilst the works were carried out.

The refrigerated display unit has been extended to allow space for an increased selection of food – including the new M&S food range, which can be purchased to eat in or takeaway.

Coffee lovers with a sweet tooth will be pleased to hear that the cake and confectionery range has also been expanded, with the availability now for ice cream alongside their favourite Costa cakes.

Costa Coffee can be found on the first floor within Next on Stanley Terrace behind the main part of the shopping arcade, and it has been a key part of the centre since it opened in 2016.

Manager Sean Hall said: “A large investment has been made by the company to achieve this full refit to the store.

“It looks fantastic and we really can’t wait for customers to return and see what improvements we have made.”

The busy coffee shop is visited by hundreds of customers each week and is extremely popular with local shoppers and businesses.

Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “Costa Coffee is a much-loved brand at the centre and we are delighted that the company has invested in this fantastic new re-fit.