Cosmetics clinic moves to Morpeth from Ashington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick and Sarah in their new clinic at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Sarah Collier, along with her partner Nick, have relocated their Aesthetically Clinical business from Ashington as they felt they had exhausted the market there.

Promoting the business on Morpeth Markets gave the couple a good indication for the type of clientele and what they believe would be an increase in footfall if they relocated to the Arcade.

Sarah said: “We instantly fell in love with the people of Morpeth and the existing business owners within the town that we have had the pleasure of speaking with so far.

“This made the Arcade a very easy choice for becoming the new home of our established business.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clinic provides a range of treatments including cavitation fat reduction, skin tightening, facial fillers, hair care and mesotherapy, laser skin care treatments and teeth whitening.

It also offers 3D body scans that work by extracting millions of measurements with 2mm accuracy and then reconstructing the body in 3D to give a full insight and help track progress made with improving body image.

All treatments are complemented by a range of health and wellness products suitable for adults, children and even pets.

Sarah added: “We feel we are bringing something new, innovative and exciting to the area by providing a one-stop shop for health and well-being.

“Using non-invasive technology, we can improve most aspects of a person’s physical health.

“We have fine-tuned our services to include a plethora of different options, offering ‘celebrity standards’ whilst remaining affordable.”

The business is currently made up of a team of three experienced practitioners, but Nick and Sarah anticipate that openings for apprentices and new members of staff will be introduced soon.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “The new clinic looks fantastic and we are so pleased that Nick and Sarah have chosen the Arcade and Morpeth to become the new home for their business following such a positive experience on the market.”