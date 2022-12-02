The ribbon was cut by parish council vice chairman Ray Aplin and Rothbury county councillor Steven Bridgett, joined by Dominic Hall and Fiona Drummond from James Hall & Co.

The Shell forecourt has transformed the site of the former West End Garage. It will also support the rural community as locals now no longer have to take a 22-mile round trip to the next nearest service station.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall & Co, said: “We have been so warmly received in the village, and the enthusiasm for the opening of our SPAR store and forecourt has been incredible.

The official opening of Thropton's new SPAR shop.

“We have a comprehensive offer with a local flavour that will provide Thropton and the surrounding area with everything it needs.

“I was delighted to meet so many of the local people who came along to support the opening, and it was lovely to welcome in the pupils from Thropton First School on their store visit.”

Neil Milburn was one of the first customers through the doors of the new SPAR.

He said: “I’ve lived in the area for 25 years and it’s been many years since we had a garage in the village. This is a real asset for Thropton and the surrounding hamlets.

The new SPAR and Shell forecourt in Thropton.

“I used to work in the tourist information office and people who would come in could not believe the distance to the nearest garage when I would tell them.

“I’ve been following the development progress of the SPAR and forecourt as it has fascinated me. The store is tremendous inside and the range of products is fantastic.

This is exactly what Thropton required, and it will be the very thing that tourists to the area will need as well.”

Pat Holm, who lives in nearby Alnham, said: “I used to live in South Africa and know the SPAR brand very well as I used to shop in the hypermarkets out there.

The new SPAR shop in Thropton.

“The new SPAR is a very pleasant store, and you can now do a good shop here in Thropton – it’s amazing! The forecourt is also so convenient and will do really well I think."

One of the first customers.

Thropton's new SPAR shop.